Friday Sports Headlines

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jorge Soler and Adalberto Mondesi homered and Jakob Junis allowed two runs in six innings as the Kansas City Royals snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Texas Rangers on Thursday night. Ian Kennedy worked a perfect ninth inning for his third save, and the first for Kansas City since May 1.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dakota Hudson tossed six effective innings, Jedd Gyorko hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. Marcell Ozuna, Matt Wieters and Matt Carpenter also went deep for the Cardinals, who avoided their first sweep against Philadelphia since 2006.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The NCAA baseball tournament opens Friday with play at 16 regional sites. The regional winners advance to super regionals next week and the final eight go to the College World Series beginning June 15. Central Michigan has won 18 straight games and is the hottest team entering the tournament. No. 1 national seed UCLA has won 10 in a row. The last top seed to win the championship was Miami in 1999.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S. by downing the Golden State Warriors, 118-109. Siakam shot 6-for-6 in the third quarter to keep Golden State from gaining much ground, and the Raptors kept their lead around double digits for much of the final period. Kawhi Leonard had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his first NBA Finals game since winning MVP of the 2014 championship with the Spurs.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Austin Meadows drove in four runs and the Tampa Bay Rays earned their sixth win in a row with a 14-3 dismantling of the Minnesota Twins. Meadows delivered a three-run double while Tampa Bay scored six times in the third inning to take control. Brandon Lowe had three RBIs and Ji-man Choi hit a two-run homer to support Charlie Morton, who is 6-0 after limiting the hot-hitting Twins to two runs and four hits over seven innings.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Hyun-Jin Ryu blanked the New York Mets on four hits over 7 2/3 innings before the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a 2-0 win. Ryu struck out seven, giving him 69 on the season compared to just five walks in 11 starts. Chris Taylor led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on Max Muncy’s double to give Los Angeles all the scoring it needed to beat New York for the third time in four games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Mike Moustakas homered twice while going 4-for-6 with four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers battered the Pirates, 11-5 in Pittsburgh. Yasmani Grandal also homered and had four hits to help the Brewers win for the third time in four games. Chase Anderson gave up two runs and six hits with five strikeouts in five innings to help Milwaukee climb within a half-game of the NL Central lead.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 14 Minnesota 3

Final Kansas City 4 Texas 2

Final Chi White Sox 10 Cleveland 4

Final L-A Angels 9 Seattle 3

Boston at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 5 Philadelphia 3

Final San Francisco 3 Miami 1

Final Colorado 11 Arizona 10, 10 Innings

Final Milwaukee 11 Pittsburgh 5

Final L-A Dodgers 2 N-Y Mets 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 118 Golden State 109