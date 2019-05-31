Demolition underway after large fire destroys business in Topeka

TOPEKA — Authorities are working to determine what caused a massive fire that tore through a downtown warehouse home to Trails Market and Gallery in Topeka and spread to the Kansas Avenue Lofts, which opened weeks ago.

Just before 7p.m. Wednesday, a Fire Department crew returning from an emergency response, reported heavy smoke in the area of North 1st Street and Kansas Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Michael Martin.

On arrival to the area, crews discovered a three story commercial structure located at 109 N. Kansas Avenue fully involved with fire.

A full alarm was initiated and The Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon entering the structure, crews encountered falling debris as the upper floors began to collapse. Fire crews transitioned to a defensive attack of the fire, working to protect neighboring structures. Firefighters worked through the night, into the next day, until the fire was under control, leaving only hot spots.

The Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit was called to the scene and began an origin and cause scene investigation. Due to the hazardous condition of the building, it was determined that an immediate demolition was necessary for public safety; this began Thursday evening.

Two dogs were rescued from 101 N. Kansas by the Topeka Fire Department. Estimated dollar loss to 109 N. Kansas Ave. – $300,000.00; $250,000.00 structural damage and $50,000.00 in content.

There were no working smoke detectors or fire alarm system located within the structure of fire origin.