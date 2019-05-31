Cop Shop (5/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/30)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:30 a.m. an accident was reported at Washington & Railroad.

At 10:24 p.m. an accident was reported in the 200 block of S. US 281 Highway.

Robbery

At 11:20 p.m. assisted GBPD on a reported robbery at 2501 Railroad Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/30)

Warrant Arrest

At 9:05 a.m. an officer arrested Bonnie Strait at 1217 Williams Street.

Theft

At 9:43 a.m. items stolen out of his truck at 1301 Truman Street was reported.

Criminal Damage

At 10:28 a.m. a report of someone damaging the window on his vehicle in the 800 block of Hubbard Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:38 a.m. an officer arrested Frank Relmer at 1217 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

Warrant Arrest

At 1:45 p.m. an officer arrested Aaron Corkill at 1806 12th Street.

At 4:42 p.m. an officer arrested Jennifer Ogden at 12th Street & Morphy Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:01 p.m. a report of an unknown subject breaking into the residence and taking items at 1109 Morphy Street was made.

Robbery

At 11:20 p.m. a report of being robbed by Tucker Trevino was made at 2501 Railroad Avenue. ATL aired for Trevino.