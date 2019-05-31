Canadian forest fires cloud Northwest Kansas skies

By JAMES BELL

Hays Post

No, it was not cloudy Friday morning, instead the darkened skies were the result of a Canadian wildfire.

“If you notice that haze in the sky that is from wildfires,” said Kelly Sugden, meteorologist from the National Weather service.

“There are several wildfires in northern Alberta and the flow pattern across the united states is brining that down across Kansas.”

The smoke from those fires is expected to cover Kansas through parts of Sunday, until atmospheric changes will move the smoke out of the area.

“By Sunday, the upper jetstream becomes more southwest, so that might push it off to the northeast,” Sugden said. “It might linger until then.”

With the smoke cover, people who have sensitivities to allergens might need to limit their time outdoors Friday.

“Today, sensitive groups may want to stay inside,” Sugden said as air quality across central and eastern Kansas right now is rated as moderate.

“Air quality is acceptable, however with some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people,” he said.

The air quality is expected to be normal by Saturday according to Sugden.