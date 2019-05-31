Dateline – Claflin

Bennidetta Lee “Bennie” Krier, 67, died May 30, 2019, at her home in rural Claflin, Kansas. She was born December 12, 1951, in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Dr. Kenneth and Juanita (Hamilton) Jeffrey. Bennie graduated from Claflin High School in 1969.

Bennie was a homemaker and had worked for Bailey’s Food Bin in Claflin. She was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of the late Dale Earnhardt, Sr., she loved word searches and intricate coloring books, but is best known for being extraordinarily great at cooking and baking.

On January 3, 1970, she married Michael J. Krier. He preceded her in death on December 24, 1987.

She then met Sheldon Jay Rous and they were life partners for 27 years, until his death on February 15, 2019.

Survivors include; three children, Jennifer Dolney and husband Ray of Overland Park, Michael Paul Krier and fiancé Valerie of Shawnee, and Kody Krier of Sabin, Minnesota; her mother, Juanita Jeffrey of Salina; brothers, Gary Jeffrey and wife Shirley of McPherson, Tully Jeffrey and wife Bonnie of Claflin, Troy Jeffrey and wife Melinda of Hesston; two grandchildren, Brittany White of Wichita, and Tyler White of Newton; and a step-granddaughter, Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Kenneth Jeffrey, husband, Michael J. Krier, and partner, Sheldon Jay Rous.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Fisher presiding. Family will greet friends prior to the service from 9 a.m. and until service. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Beaver, Kansas.

Memorials may be made to the Claflin Ambulance Service in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.