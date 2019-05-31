Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/30)

BOOKED: Bonnie Strait of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Frank Relmar Jr. of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Aaron Corkill of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,763.50 cash only or 74 days in jail. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500 cash only. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,000 cash only. BTDC warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael Wheeler of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for identity fraud, criminal use financial card, criminal use of a financial card, bond set in lieu of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Kruckenberg of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jennifer Ogden of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $478 cash only.

RELEASED: Brannon Smith of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Tiffany Carr of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Frank J. Relmar Jr. of Great Bend posted a $2,000 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear and posted a $1,000 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear. Both bonds were through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Michael Wheeler of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for identity fraud, criminal use of financial card, criminal use of a financial card, released on OR.