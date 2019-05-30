Arkansas River and Walnut Creek flood info – 4:30 a.m

Flood warnings remain in effect for Barton County but not for much longer. Wednesday afternoon readings on the Arkansas River and Walnut Creek show levels continue to fall.

According to the Weather Service, at 2:16 AM this morning the stage was 13.8 feet on the Arkansas River in Great Bend. Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Friday afternoon. The flood warning remains in effect until Friday night.

Water levels in Walnut Creek also are dropping. At 1:45 AM this morning the stage was 24.5 feet. Flood stage is 24.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by early Friday morning.

Officials still warn drivers not to drive into flooded areas or go around barricades.