USD 428 wanting to be more secure for possible storms

When a severe thunderstorm ripped through parts of Great Bend in September 2015, Lincoln Elementary School was left with the majority of its gymnasium roof torn off and nearly a half inch of water covering the floor.

The rest the school buildings with USD 428 did not receive near the damage that Lincoln did, but Assistant Superintendent John Popp says that just shows the vast area the district has to be concerned with if a storm hits.

“You just never know,” said Popp. “There can be nothing on one end of town and total devastation on the other side.”

The last day of school for USD 428 was May 23, but summer school fires up in June.

The five elementary schools, middle school, and high school all have procedures in place if severe weather strikes during the school day. Popp says the problem is that hardly any of the grade schools have adequate shelter if there’s a threat of a tornado.

“By in large, we do not have a true tornado safe room at our elementary schools,” Popp said. “We’re putting kids in bathrooms. We’re putting kids in interior hallways.”

USD 428 is getting closer to revealing a bond proposal that would create storm shelters at all schools along with making space for preschool by moving sixth graders to the middle school.

“That’s one of things we’re looking at when we’re trying to improve our schools,” added Popp. “We truly need a FEMA-approved tornado shelter in each of our schools.”

The phase one proposal was $39.5 million as presented at the May USD 428 Board of Education meeting. More details and a possible school board approval of the bond will take place at the June 10th meeting.