Underground flooding causing nightmares for Barton County

While the water levels in Barton County rivers and streams has been impressive due to heavy rainfall the past week and a half, the flooding beneath the surface is causing just as much if not more problems than surface flooding has caused. Barton County Environmental Manager Judy Goreham says water both above and beneath the ground is causing havoc for those who use private wells and septic systems. She says if your private water well has been affected by flood waters, contact her office for instructions on how to handle the well moving forward.

For most rural residents, if they are using a private water well for water consumption, they are probably using a septic system as well.

Goreham urges residents who have had flooding issues that have affected their water wells or septic systems, to visit the county’s web-site at bartoncounty.org.

To contact the Barton County Environmental Office, call 620-796-4300.