Thursday Sports Headlines

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit his 10th homer, his 200th career double and drove in four to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to an 11-4, rain-delayed win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run shot two batters later to blow the game open.

CHICAGO (AP) — Six innings after being beaned with a pitch from Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman, Tim Anderson doubled in the go-ahead run in the eighth, lifting the Chicago White Sox to an 8-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals. José Abreu hit a three-run homer, Yoán Moncada also connected and the White Sox swept a three-game series for the first time this season.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshmen Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes withdrew from the NBA draft ahead of Wednesday night’s deadline, while Grimes also announced that he would transfer elsewhere for his sophomore year. The two guards went through various camps and combines to determine whether they would be chosen in this year’s draft. After consulting with their families and Kansas coach Bill Self, both of them decided that they would benefit from another year in school.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — TCU’s Jamie Dixon says he made the decision to stay at his alma mater instead of going home to coach at UCLA. Dixon says UCLA was prepared to take care of the hefty buyout in his contract. The coach said at the Big 12 spring meetings that he’s always been happy at TCU and that hasn’t changed after three seasons. He says the UCLA job was one he had to look at last month. His aging parents and his wife’s family still live in the Los Angeles area.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Penn State basketball transfer Rasir Bolton has signed with Iowa State. The Cyclones announced that Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points a game as a freshman last season, will join the team this summer. Bolton will have three years of eligibility with the Cyclones, and he might even apply for a waiver to play next season for Iowa State instead of sitting it out per NCAA rules.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Stanford took control on the back nine of the opening two matches and beat Texas to win the NCAA championship for the ninth time. The Cardinal last won the NCAA title in 2007, two years before the format switched to match play.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma-Oklahoma State rivalry could add a special chapter this week. They are together in the Women’s College World Series for the second time. And for the first time, they are on the same side of the bracket.

National Headlines

TORONTO (AP) _ Toronto Raptors reserve OG Anunoby hopes to return during the NBA Finals after missing almost seven weeks because of an emergency appendectomy. Anunoby had surgery April 11, two days before the Raptors opened the first round of the playoffs against Orlando. The second-year forward played in 67 games this season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

PARIS (AP) _ Second seed Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Roger Federer were straight-sets winners during second-round men’s action at the French Open. Nadal dropped just seven games in defeating Yannick Maden, and Federer was a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 winner against Oscar Otte. Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova and No. 7 Sloane Stephens advanced to the third round today, but fourth seed Kiki Bertens had to retire due to illness four games into her match with Viktoria Kuzmova.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 San Diego 0

Final Chi Cubs 2 Houston 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 12 Oakland 7, 11 Innings

Final Texas 8 Seattle 7

Final Cleveland 14 Boston 9

Final Detroit 4 Baltimore 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 3, 11 Innings

Final Chi White Sox 8 Kansas City 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 7 Cincinnati 2

Final Philadelphia 11 St. Louis 4

Final Miami 4 San Francisco 2

Final Washington 14 Atlanta 4

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 4

Final L-A Dodgers 9 N-Y Mets 8

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT St. Louis 3 Boston 2