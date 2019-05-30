Tail amputated but leopard doing well at Great Bend zoo

Toby the leopard at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo underwent an amputation, but is healing nicely and will be healthier for the decision.

For years, Toby has appeared to have nerve damage in his tail which caused him to not feel when he was dragging it through mud and water or banging on the rocks in the exhibit. About three months ago, Toby dislocated his tail which appeared to cause more nerve damage.

Zoo Curator Sara Hamlin says the tail eventually popped back into place, but the tissue was getting worse.

“The vets could tell from the radiographs exactly where the dislocation happened,” said Hamlin. “By the time we sedated him, it fixed itself. We noticed over time, the tissue deteriorated.”

Unfortunately, the internal injuries were worse than the zoo staff and veterinarians initially thought. Toby began to drag his tail to the point of causing a deep wound in the flesh. Before things could get any worse, the decision was made to remove the damaged section of tail.

“Eventually that wound was going to erode to the bone which could cause an infection and could kill him,” Hamlin said. “The wound wasn’t healing so we determined it was time for us to intervene.”

Hamlin says there were five inches of tissue and six inches of bone removed from the 15-year old leopard’s tail.

Hamlin noted Toby is adjusting well after his exhibit partner, Banera, was euthanized on May 22, 2019.