Sneed Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns for Senior Season

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State guard Xavier Sneed is withdrawing his name from the 2019 NBA Draft process and will return to school for his senior season in 2019-20.

“After much consideration, my family and I feel that it is in my best interest to return to Kansas State University to complete my undergraduate degree and continue my basketball development program,” said Sneed.

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound three-year lettermen from St. Louis, Missouri, Sneed enters his senior season in 2019-20, ranking 29th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,008 points having seen action in 105 career games at K-State with 72 starts. He also ranks among the career Top 10 in 3-point field goals made (157) and attempted (457) and steals (137). Just 40 shy of 500 career rebounds, he has the opportunity to become the 15th Wildcat to collect 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career.

The school’s latest 1,000-point scorer after eclipsing the mark in the NCAA Tournament, Sneed has averaged 9.6 points on 41.2 percent (337-of-818) shooting, including 34.4 percent (157-of-457) from 3-point range, in his career to go with 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.