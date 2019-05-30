Sen. Moran holds Kansas Listening Tour stop in Great Bend

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) visited Great Bend to meet with Kansans during a Barton County Kansas Listening Tour stop on Friday, May 24.

“During my visit to Great Bend, I heard from folks across Barton County on the issues most important to them,” said Sen. Moran. “During this meeting, we discussed a number of items including trade and its vital importance to our ag economy and rural Kansas, the need for Congress to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement and my efforts to increase veterans’ access to healthcare and mental health resources. Thank you to all those who came to share their thoughts and ideas with me and to The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus Administrator Jesse Mauck for hosting my visit to Great Bend.”

Sen. Moran’s Kansas Listening Tour provides an outlet for area residents to share feedback on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation. Throughout his time in Congress, Sen. Moran has made it a priority to stay connected to the people he represents despite a distance of more than 1,000 miles between Capitol Hill and Kansas. Since his election to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Moran has continued to hold Listening Tour stops in each of Kansas’ 105 counties.