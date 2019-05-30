Police: 14-year-olds in Kan. crash of stolen SUV involved in drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident involving five juveniles.

Just before 4p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to report of an injury accident involving a Volvo SUV near 25th and Raleigh in Wichita, according to officer Paul Cruz.

There were five 14-year-olds in the vehicle.

Investigators learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen early Wednesday morning, according to Cruz. Investigators also believe the vehicle may have been involved in a drive-by shooting in the 2700 Block of North Poplar just before the accident. Police did find an occupied residence that had been struck by gunfire. The victim at the home was not cooperating with the police investigation, according to Cruz.

EMS transported the five juveniles to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.