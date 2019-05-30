Great Bend City Councilmember Somers resigns after accepting new job

On Thursday, May 30 Councilmember Chad Somers resigned his seat on the Great Bend City Council. Chad supplied a letter of resignation stating he has accepted a position that has independence standards by which he must abide.

Councilmember Somers stated in his letter, “It has been an honor to work alongside fellow councilmembers for the Great Bend community. I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to the continued success of the governing body.”

Councilmember applications can be downloaded from the city website or obtained by staff at City Hall, 1209 Williams, 620-793-4111 or by emailing lparsons@greatbendks.net.

Here’s Somers’ resignation letter…

Dear Mayor Andrasek,

I am writing to inform you of my resignation from the Great Bend City Council effective May 30, 2019.

I’ve accepted the Chief Operations Officer position with Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd. (ABBB) and as a result I must abide by independence standards. Please see the following quote from ABBB’s Audit & Attestation Service Line Leader regarding independence.

“Independence standards require audit firms to be independent both in fact (that is, of mind) and appearance. While Chad’s position at ABBB would not, in fact, impair ABBB’s independence on the City of Great Bend audit as Chad would have no part or influence over the actual audit work, the fact that Chad is a Council Member could cause an impairment of independence by appearance. To ensure that the audit process remains objective, immediate resignation from the Council is required.”

It has been an honor to work alongside you and our fellow Councilmembers for the Great Bend community. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and look forward to the continued success of this governing body.

Respectfully,

Chad E. Somers