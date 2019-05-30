GBRC MACK June Jaunt Fun Fly

The Model Association of Central Kansas (MACK) is an organization providing a safe, family-oriented environment to promote education and wholesome recreation for its members and the community as a whole through modeling activities. Join MACK on Saturday, June 1st, from 1:00 pm til dusk as members will be flying and talking about model airplanes during this free come and go event. Who knows? You may even have a chance to fly one of these model airplanes with the aid of a MACK instructor. This program is for all ages, but children must be accompanied by at least one adult. This event will be held at the Roger Brining Model Airport located (114 SW 20th Ave) south of the intersection of Patton Road and Railroad Ave. The event will be cancelled if the wind is 30 mph or greater or if it’s raining. If the event is postponed due to weather, the rescheduled date will be Sunday, June 2nd, from 1:00 pm till dusk. For more information about this event, contact MACK member Cory at 282-4878. This event is co-sponsored by MACK and the Great Bend Recreation Commission.

