Friday Weather

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 8 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.