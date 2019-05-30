Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 8 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.