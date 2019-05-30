Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A “America in the Morning”

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-8:30A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one

Plantorama – “Oversoaked Lawn Management”

Sound Living – “A Longer Healthier Life”

Outbound Kansas – “Canada Geese Control”

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip hosts the Friday Free for All that includes Jim Wiesemeyer, Pam Johnson and Shaun Haney.

11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”