Cop Shop (5/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/29)

Heart Problems

At 3:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 667 W. Barton County Road.

Shots Fired

At 12:10 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 30 SE 10 Road.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:16 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 41 McKinley Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/29)

Chase All Units Standby

At 2:01 a.m. a pursuit involving Daniel Barr was reported at 18th Street & Frey Street. Barr was taken into custody.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 4:44 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2104 25th Street Apt B.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 3502 10th Street.

Assault

At 9:10 p.m. a report of being assaulted by Christopher Schwartz at 514 Cleveland Street was made. Schwartz was arrested for assault DV.

Sick Person

At 10:22 p.m. EMS call was made at 5304 Broadway Avenue.