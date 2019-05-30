Cop Shop (5/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/29)
Heart Problems
At 3:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 667 W. Barton County Road.
Shots Fired
At 12:10 p.m. a report of shots fired was made at 30 SE 10 Road.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:16 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 41 McKinley Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/29)
Chase All Units Standby
At 2:01 a.m. a pursuit involving Daniel Barr was reported at 18th Street & Frey Street. Barr was taken into custody.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 4:44 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2104 25th Street Apt B.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:40 p.m. an accident was reported at 3502 10th Street.
Assault
At 9:10 p.m. a report of being assaulted by Christopher Schwartz at 514 Cleveland Street was made. Schwartz was arrested for assault DV.
Sick Person
At 10:22 p.m. EMS call was made at 5304 Broadway Avenue.