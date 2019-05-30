Boil Water Advisory in effect for Russell Rural Water District #3 customers

Customers of the Rural Water District #3 in northern Barton County remain in a boil water advisory until further notice. Barton County Environmental Manager Judy Goreham says that until Walnut Creek stabilizes, the Water District is unable to start the flushing and filtering process to allow them to be able to receive water.

Reverse Osmosis and home filters DO NOT work to filter the possible bacteria and contaminants that low line pressure can allow. Once the flushing process is completed, Russell Rural Water will have to get clearance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to start safely distributing water throughout their district. Goreham says these problems are just part of huge issues being experience by a large number of Barton County residents.

Goreham urges residents who have had flooding issues that have affected their water wells or septic systems, to visit the county’s web-site at bartoncounty.org. For customers of Russell Rural Water District #3, visit www.kdheks.gov for more information and some tips for how to effectively clean the water and how to flush meters when the boil water advisory has been lifted.