Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/29)

BOOKED: Robert Isaacs of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery LEO, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicholas James Foster on Barton County District Court order to report for case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Garrett Mallow on CKCC serve sentence on Barton County District Court case.

BOOKED: Charles Rowe on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat with a bond of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Santia Henderson on Ellis County District Court warrant for failure to appear, cash bond of $953 cash only.

BOOKED: Christopher Schwartz of Great Bend on GBPD case for assault DV, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Michael Brohaugh of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, bond was reinstated. Released on Salina Municipal Court warrant for violation of protection order after posting $500 surety through Ace Bail Bonding. BTDC warrant for possession of controlled substances after posting $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding. Released on other charges through the GBMC after receiving order of release through Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Christopher Schwartz of Great Bend on GBPD case for assault DV, posted $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.