Area graduates receive A.P.I scholarships

Each year A.P.I. awards scholarships to young men and women who have a parent or guardian affiliated with the oil and gas industry or to those students who wish to pursue a career in the petroleum industry or a closely-related field. The scholarships are awarded to hard-working, dedicated and deserving high school graduates attending college in the Fall.

A.P.I. held its annual Scholarship Banquet at the Stone Ridge Country Club in Great Bend last Wednesday, May 22. This year the organization awarded seven high school seniors/graduates with a $1,000 college scholarship renewable for up to four years. The Scholarship Banquet honored the 2019 recipients and their families. In addition, many students still in college and receiving the A.P.I. Scholarship (and their families) attended the event and were recognized.

Warren Martin with Kansas Strong gave a presentation to the students on the importance of leadership and verbal communication in a growing non-verbal society. Kansas Strong is a non-profit organization voluntarily funded by Kansas oil and gas producers. The group works to educate and inform people of the important role the petroleum industry plays in the world.

The Kansas Chapter of A.P.I. is comprised of individuals working in a variety of oil and gas-related businesses. The Chapter has been active for over 50 years and during that time has provided scholarships to 100+ students. None of our charity work would be possible without the support from our membership and the numerous local oil and gas businesses that have donated their time, talent and resources.

A.P.I. plans to hold its Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on September 18, 2019, at the Stone Ridge Country Club in Great Bend. Last year, the tournament, along with the many sponsors and contributors to the event, raised enough funds to help pay for the students currently on scholarship. The A.P.I. Scholarship program relies on this golf tournament as its primary fundraiser. More information will be available later this year.

The Western Kansas Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute (A.P.I.) would like to recognize the 2019 recipients of the A.P.I. Scholarship:

Nolan Barton Great Bend Jorja Elliot Pratt Alexander Hammersmith Hutchinson Kelsie Kelly El Dorado Brett Liebl Claflin Bransen Schulte Ellsworth Rylee Waller Medicine Lodge