4 years running…Eagle Radio takes the Media Challenge crown

On a windy Thursday afternoon at Jack Kilby Square, Eagle Radio was able to claim their fourth straight June Jaunt Media Challenge with a win over the Great Bend Tribune.

The 2019 game selected was kick darts, a combination of soccer and darts. Counting down from 101, Eagle’s Karina Galvan connected on a kick to bring her team down to 0. The Tribune’s Hugo Gonzalez, down to his final attempt, struck the equalizer to send the game to overtime. With one final round to score the most points and all four players getting a chance to kick, Eagle outscored the Tribune 17-0 to claim the championship.

The victory gave Eagle Radio their fourth straight win in the match-up of “writers vs. talkers” and an overall record of 4-2.

The Media Challenge is a fun way to unofficially kickoff the June Jaunt festival in Great Bend. View the Explore Great Bend Facebook page for more information on June Jaunt May 31 – June 2.