Xpress Wellness Urgent Care announces Great Bend location

BUSINESS NEWS

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care is proud to announce its expansion of world-class urgent care centers to the Great Bend, KS community. The new urgent care center will be located at 3800 10th St. and expects to begin seeing patients in Fall 2019. Great Bend will be the third Kansas location for Xpress Wellness as part of its continued effort to increase access to high quality medical care in Kansas and Oklahoma communities.

Xpress Wellness offers convenient access to urgent care and occupational medicine services for non-life threatening conditions on a walk-in basis without the need for an appointment. Xpress Wellness clinics are open seven days per week, allowing patients to enjoy convenient evening and weekend access to healthcare. Staff members at Xpress Wellness are trained to deliver high quality care in the most time-efficient manner for the patient. In addition, Xpress Wellness focuses on providing a best in class patient experience, convenient check-in options, and reduced wait times. The online check-in feature is accessible through the company’s website, www.XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.

Xpress Wellness expedites its delivery of care using eight private exam rooms and a procedure room for minor emergencies. Onsite services including computerized x-ray, lab testing, and EKG allow for quick point of care testing and rapid diagnosis. Adults and children will find comprehensive medical care services for conditions such as the common cold, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections, physicals, and much more. Employers will also enjoy services such as pre-employment physicals, DOT physicals, spirometry, drug and alcohol testing, and treatment for work-related injuries. Most insurance plans will be accepted, and a competitive self-pay option is available for uninsured patients.

Xpress Wellness is based in Oklahoma City, led by Dr. Scott Williams, Chief Medical Officer, and Grant Asay, Chief Executive Officer. Xpress Wellness currently has a total of ten locations in Kansas and Oklahoma with plans to open eight more by the end of 2019.