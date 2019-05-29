Woman dead, 2 children hospitalized after Kansas head-on crash

LABETTE COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 4:20p.m. Tuesday in Labette County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Ford Escape driven by Laci R. Myers, 21, Oronogo, MO., was northbound on U.S. 59 and Road 20000.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by Herman C. Long, 84, Parsons, head-on.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene. Long and two passengers in the Ford Nolan T. Polinsky, 2 and Mckenna V. Polinsky, 1, both of Oronogo, Mo., were transported to Labette County Medical Center.

All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.