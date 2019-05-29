Wednesday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago White Sox employee of the month got to throw out a first pitch. And, to put it mildly, she was just a little bit off target. The rookie right-hander uncorked one of the most wayward first pitches ever when she plunked a team photographer standing close by, between the mound and first-base line prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals. The ball went right off Darren Georgia’s lens, nowhere near the plate. He says he was OK, as was his camera.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Nick Pivetta threw five tough innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hit homers in the first inning but the Cardinals blew a 3-0 lead in their 11th loss in 15 games.

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito struck out 10 while winning his fifth straight start and the Chicago White Sox posted their second victory of the day, beating the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Hours after Yolmer Sanchez hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Chicago a 2-1 win in the resumption of a suspended game, Giolito put on quite a performance.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Steven Chervony of Texas made a 15-foot birdie putt to extend the decisive match and won on the next hole to eliminate top-seeded Oklahoma State and send the Longhorns into the NCAA championship match against Stanford. It was the third time Oklahoma State had been the No. 1 seed and failed to win the NCAA title.

National Headlines

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino. The commissioner’s office put Herrera on leave a day after his arrest on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget casino. Police say the victim was Herrera’s girlfriend. The Phillies say they immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball and strongly support the league’s domestic violence policy.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Derek Dietrich hit three homers – all two-run shots for Cincinnati – and the Pittsburgh Pirates suffered yet another injury to their rotation as the Reds pulled away to an 11-6 victory. Dietrich connected in the fourth off Jordan Lyles, who was replaced after the inning because of discomfort in his left hamstring.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Devin Smeltzer added another chapter to his inspiring comeback story, pitching six shutout innings in his big league debut and helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Diagnosed with a grapefruit-sized cancerous tumor against his bladder when he was just 9 years old, Smeltzer wasn’t deterred in his goal to reach the majors. The 23-year-old allowed three hits, walked none and struck out seven. The lanky left-hander threw 69 pitches, 53 for strikes.

OAKLAND (AP) _ Kevin Durant is traveling with the Golden State Warriors to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals, leaving open the chance he could be ready to return from a strained right calf in time for Game 2. The two-time reigning Finals MVP has missed the past five games since getting hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston. He has already been ruled out for Game 1.

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade acknowledges making “some mistakes” when he refused to speak with school officials in March regarding a leaked FBI wiretap transcript with that begged questions about whether the coach committed recruiting violations. Wade spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since March 7. He said during the opening day of the Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting that “If I could go back and do it again, I would have taken the meeting.”

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 5 N-Y Yankees 4

Final Houston 9 Chi Cubs 6

Final Minnesota 5 Milwaukee 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 2 Kansas City 1

Final Detroit 3 Baltimore 0

Final Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1

Final Cleveland 7 Boston 5

Final Chi White Sox 4 Kansas City 3

Final L-A Angels 6 Oakland 4

Final Texas 11 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6

Final Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 3

Final Miami 11 San Francisco 3

Final Washington 5 Atlanta 4

Final Colorado 6 Arizona 2

Final N-Y Mets 7 L-A Dodgers 3