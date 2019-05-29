Arkansas River and Walnut Creek flood info – 6:10 p.m

Flood warnings remain in effect for Barton County but not for much longer. Wednesday afternoon readings on the Arkansas River and Walnut Creek show levels continue to fall.

According to the Weather Service, at 1:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet on the Arkansas River in Great Bend. Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by early Friday morning. The flood warning remains in effect until Friday afternoon.

Water levels in Walnut Creek also are dropping. At 12:45 PM Wednesday the stage was 24.7 feet. Flood stage is 24.0 feet. The river will fall to below flood stage by Wednesday evening.

Officials still warn drivers not to drive into flooded areas or go around barricades.