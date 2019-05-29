Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.