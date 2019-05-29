Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.