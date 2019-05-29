Sheriff: Kansas teen learns importance of ‘turn around don’t drown’

TURON— A 18-year-old who didn’t realize how deep the water was Tuesday on a township road in southwest Reno County learned a valuable lesson.

Reno County Sheriff Sgt. Travis Vogt says this is a case where the road was not barricaded.

“As far as the township knew, the road was still considered open and I don’t think they knew the extent of the damage,” Vogt said.

“The driver was westbound on Silver Lake, there was water over the road and he committed to go westbound because that was a shorter distance. Once he got into the murky water, he realized that the hole was bigger than what he thought.”

The teen was able to get out of the truck, crawl on the top of the cab, then step on some dry land.

If you come to a road with high water — even if it’s not barricaded — your best bet is to turn around and find another route.