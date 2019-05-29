Police: Kan. man with ten convictions jailed after pointing gun at officers

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new weapons charges.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of SE Golden in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Once on scene, police found the suspect 57-year-old Terry Allen Garrison at the residence.

Garrison then pointed a firearm at responding officers.

As more officers arrived, police took Garrison into custody without further incident. It was discovered that Garrison had discharged his firearm in the yard, but no one was injured.

Police also discovered that he was a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Aggravated Assault to a Law Enforcement Officer and Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Garrison has ten previous convictions that include theft, robbery, burglary, forgery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, identity theft and aggravated failure to appear, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.