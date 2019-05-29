Officials begin to increase the water release from Tuttle Creek Dam

RILEY COUNTY —To ensure dam safety, the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin to increase the water release from Tuttle Creek Dam in Manhattan Wednesday as runoff from rains over Memorial weekend are expected to fill the reservoir’s remaining flood storage capacity.

According to a media release from the city of Manhattan, based on water already in the Little and Big Blue Rivers, releases are expected to be set at 15,000 cubic feet per second. Tuttle Creek Dam will slowly increase water through the outlet works starting at 7:00 a.m. and continuing into the afternoon.

Sirens near the dam and Rocky Ford Fishing Area will he sounded with each increase in release. These are not flood warnings. Flood warning sirens are spoken words, not tones.

This amount of water is not expected to cause any flooding downstream and no evacuation notices have been issued. If any announced releases are expected to cause flooding downstream, evacuation notices will be issued for impacted areas. The release will be managed from the outlet works (the tubes) and is expected to stay within the river channel. Additional rainfall is forecast and USACE staff are monitoring the situation 24 hours a day.

“This release will help slow down the rise of the lake. We’re definitely not out of the woods yet, but this release is a positive development for our community,” said Scott French, Manhattan Fire Chief and current Incident Commander.

Officials in Riley County, Pottawatomie County, and the City of Manhattan will continue to prepare for potential flooding throughout the area. Credentialed personnel will be visiting flood prone neighborhoods in Manhattan and in rural areas, going door-to-door to make sure residents are aware of the flood risks. These personnel will also be gathering information from residents including how many people are in the household, asking if the occupants have flood insurance, and also asking if there are any people in the home with medical needs that would make evacuation difficult if that time comes.

Knowing the existing medical needs will help emergency personnel plan for safe evacuation appropriate shelter environments for people with medical conditions. Residents are encouraged to ask for credentials from people who visit their home. A Flood Evacuation Special Needs form is also available for both counties.