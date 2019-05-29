NWS: Tuesday’s tornado near Lawrence rated EF-4

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Authorities have completed the damage survey of Tuesday’s Lawrence, Douglas County storm and determined the tornado had a preliminary rating of an EF4 with winds estimated as high as 170mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado at 6:05 p.m. had a maximum width of one mile and was on the ground for over 31 miles and eventually lifted in southern Leavenworth County.

There were 18 reported injuries and no deaths.

Early Wednesday afternoon, approximately 160 houses, buildings and other structures in Douglas County have been searched and cleared by emergency personnel, according to Douglas County Emergency Management. An estimated 40 of the structures had sustained heavy damage and around 25 had sustained moderate damage.