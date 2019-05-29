Mosquito spraying to begin in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

With the recent heavy rains, flooding, and standing water in the area, the City of Great Bend knows the mosquito spraying needs to begin quickly. Great Bend staff plans to begin spraying for mosquitoes Thursday, May 30 throughout all city limits.

Public Works Director Simon Wiley says the spraying comes right before June Jaunt, the three-day outdoor festival.

“We have June Jaunt coming up,” Wiley said. “We really want to get that sprayed and make it more of a safe environment for families to enjoy.”

Wiley says spraying will begin at 8 p.m. and continue until midnight. Residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed during the spraying hours.

The city will plan for more Thursday night sprayings going forward until the mosquito numbers are under control.