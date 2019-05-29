GREAT BEND – Keith Otto Marcum, 91, passed away May 28, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living, Great Bend. He was born on March 21, 1928, at Turon, to Otto H. & Mildred (Riggs) Marcum. He married Marie Parks on November 4, 1961 at Overland Park. She died October 5, 2016.

Keith was an Army Veteran, having served during Korean War, earning the rank of Corporal. Coming from Topeka in 1969, Keith was a Great Bend resident. He was an office manager for the State of Kansas Employment Services for 32 years, retiring in 1992. Keith was an active and prominent member of the First Church of the Nazarene, being awarded the Distinguished Service Award, along with his wife Marie. Keith was also a member of VFW Post #3111.

Survivors include, one sister, Crystal Burrows of Adams, TN; and one brother, Frank Marcum of Plainville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie Marcum; and two sisters, Lois Walters and Martha Bennett.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene in Great Bend, with Pastor Josh Foster presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the United States Army. Memorials have been suggested to First Church of the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530