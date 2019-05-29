Hays man pleads no contest to sex-related crimes

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

A Hays man pleaded no contest to three sex-related crimes Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison.

Hunter Gonzales entered the no contest pleas to two counts of reckless aggravated battery, a level five person felony, and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery in Ellis County District Court.

As a result of the pleas and evidence presented by the Ellis County Attorney, District Judge Glenn Braun found Gonzales guilty.

Gonzales originally was charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy after a Hays woman said Gonzales forced himself on her in November 2017.

Under the agreement, Gonzales is expected to be sentenced to 32 months in prison for one count of reckless aggravated battery. Once he has served out his sentence, he will be placed on probation for five years.

Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees said if Gonzales violates his probation, he could face an additional 32 months in prison for the second reckless aggravated battery charge and 12 months for the misdemeanor sexual battery.

The 32-month sentence is contingent on a pre-sentence investigation.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Gonzales is scheduled to be sentenced July 1.