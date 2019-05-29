Kansas man captured after running from reported stolen car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after a brief chase in a reported stolen vehicle.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a police officer was on routine patrol observed a black Honda that had been reported stolen in the 500 block of south Edwards in Wichita, according to a media release.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver later identified as 38-year-old Paul Corby refused to stop, accelerated and fled from police.

A very short police pursuit ensued to the alley in the 700 block of south Edwards and Corby fled from the vehicle on foot. The officer located Corby in the 600 block of south Edwards and he was arrested without further incident. Corby was booked into jail on requested charges that include possession of cocaine, evade and elude, hit and run, possession of stolen property, traffic violations and outstanding warrants. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.