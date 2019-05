JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on theft charges after an arrest.

Just after 8a.m. Monday, deputies received a report of a truck backed into a residential driveway in the area of 118thand U.4 Road near Hoyt, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. A man was sleeping inside the truck.

Deputies made contact with the subject and identified him as Dylan Wayne Massey, 28, of Topeka.