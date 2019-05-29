Kansas City zoo quietly resolves problem with wayward elephant

KANSAS CITY —Officials with the Kansas City Zoo reported a problem with an elephant on Wednesday.

Just after 3p.m., the zoo reported on social media, “We are currently in an active code red situation with an elephant in an area it should not be. No one is any immediate danger and we are taking all needed steps to bring this situation to a safe resolution. We will update you as information becomes available.”

We are ALL CLEAR. The elephant has returned safely, without incident to his barn. — Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) May 29, 2019

Less than hour later the zoo reported “We are all clear. The elephant has returned safely, without incident to his barn.”

Authorities have not released details on exactly what happened. They have not reported any injuries and the normal operations continued Wednesday evening.