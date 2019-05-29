Kan. felon faces murder, robbery charges after weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, police responded to 1235 SW Huntoon in Topeka for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Bystanders were attempting to treat a single shooting victim identified as 34-year-old Darton A. Fields II of Topeka.

EMS transported Fields to a local hospital where he died, according to Jones.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Kristoffer Lee Klesath, 29, of Topeka for the homicide. Klesath was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, according to Manuel Munoz. Klesath has previous convictions for robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.