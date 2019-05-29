GREAT BEND – Daryl E. Klepper, 65, passed away May 28, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born March 6, 1954 at Ellinwood, to Clifford & Virginia (Dressler) Klepper. He married Janice Huslig on April 5, 1975, at Odin. She survives.

Coming from Ellinwood in 1980, Daryl was the plant supervisor at Doonan Trailer for 39 years. He was on the board at the Lake Barton Golf Club and Ducks Unlimited. He liked participating in pitch tournaments, golfing, hunting, fishing, woodworking and welding.

Survivors include, his wife, Janice Klepper of the home; two sons, Brett Klepper and wife Julianna of Auburn, NE, and Brad Klepper and wife Caitlin of Leavenworth; two daughters, Stacie Eckels and husband Mike of Ft. Collins, CO, and Deena Plymell and husband Matthew of Lee’s Summitt, MO; his mother, Virginia Klepper ; two brothers, Terry Klepper and wife Mary of Salina, and Brian Klepper of Overland Park; four sisters, Janice Rielly and husband Ron of St. Clairsville, OH, Cheryl Philippi and husband Mike of Manhattan, Michelle Shaheen and husband Mike of Derby, and Lynnette Bernasconi and husband Dave of Hays; and two grandchildren, Luka Klepper and Hannah Klepper. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Klepper; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto and Mary Huslig.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Odin, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be in the Holy Family Cemetery, Odin. Memorials are suggested to the Daryl E. Klepper Scholarship, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

