Cop Shop (5/28)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (5/28)

Gas Leak / Spill

At 1:50 p.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at 282 E. Barton County Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 30 NE 30 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (5/28)

Heart Problems

At 4:54 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1222 9th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:48 a.m. an accident was reported at 1010 Stone Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:33 a.m. an officer arrested Juan Diaz in the 2800 block of 22nd Street on a Shawnee County warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Main Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:27 p.m. a report of a juvenile breaking a window with a video game controller was made at 1515 Morton Street.

Theft

At 3:43 p.m. Salvation Army Family Store, 2545 10th Street, reported theft of items by a former employee.

Injury Accident

At 4:08 p.m. an accident was reported at Broadway Avenue & Patton Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 4:32 p.m. theft of a TV and other items from 2109 11th Street was reported.

Diabetic Problems

At 6:19 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1300 Jackson Avenue.

Falls

At 7:48 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1720 Hubbard Street.

5/29

Chase All Units Standby

At 2:01 a.m. pursuit involving Daniel Barr was reported at 18th Street & Frey Street. Barr was taken into custody.