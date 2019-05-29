Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (5/28)

BOOKED: Juan Diaz of Great Bend on Shawnee County warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000.

BOOKED: Gavin Farlow of Wellington on a BTDC warrant for PV, no bond.

BOOKED: Davin Rose of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for DWS 2nd conviction and speeding with a bond set at $2,500 C/S. Stafford County District Court warrant for habitual violator with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerome Sisk of Larned on Pawnee County District Court warrant for failure to register with a bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: D’quintis Rideaux of Great Bend on BTDC case for interference evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. BTDC warrant for probation violation. BTDC warrant for probation violation, released to treatment.

RELEASED: Randy Baker of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, released to treatment.

RELEASED: Alexander Anderson of McPherson on BTDC case for failure to appear x3.

RELEASED: Juan Diaz of Great Bend on SNDC case for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 surety bond with A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Tristan Shaver of Pawnee on BCDC warrant for probation violation after receiving a $10,000 OR bond through BCDC.

RELEASED: Davin Rose of Great Bend on BCDC case for DWS 2nd conviction and speeding after posting a $2,500 surety bond through B and K Bonding. Stafford County District Court warrant for habitual violator after posting a $2,500 surety bond through B and K Bonding.