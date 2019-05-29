8th annual June Jaunt set to roll on Friday

One of the first big events that Christina Hayes organized after being named Great Bend Community Coordinator in October of 2011, was to organize an event called June Jaunt, a weekend community festival that included other towns along the K-96 corridor. While the event got mixed reviews from other communities, the event has flourished in Great Bend and this weekend will mark the 8th consecutive year for June Jaunt in Jack Kilby Square. Hayes says the event has filled a need for a community festival in the city.

Hayes is proud of the fact that June Jaunt has grown each year to include more participants, vendors and businesses. That in turn has grown attendance as almost anyone who attends will find something that interests them.

June Jaunt begins Friday with the Cruise Night and Car Show, along with the free movie in the square “Incredibles 2.”

Saturday is jam packed with events all day and night in the square that includes Matthew the Magician, Great Bend’s strongest and fittest competition, a fashion show, Business Olympics and musical entertainment in the band shell Saturday night. All events are free.

To find the complete schedule, visit the city’s web-site https://www.greatbendks.net/455/Events or explore Great Bend on Facebook.