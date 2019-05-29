2019 June Jaunt Media Challenge – “writers vs. talkers”

The festivities of June Jaunt are ready to go this weekend in Great Bend, and once again the kickoff will feature staff from the Great Bend Tribune squaring off against Eagle Radio staff in the 2019 Media Challenge.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says this year’s challenge will take place Thursday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Jack Kilby Square. The chosen event is still to be determined.

“The Media Challenge is something we’ve done every year and it’s a fun kickoff to June Jaunt,” said Hayes.

Eagle Radio has won three straight Media Challenges and holds a 3-2 all-time record versus the Tribune.

View the Explore Great Bend Facebook page for more information on June Jaunt on May 31 – June 2.