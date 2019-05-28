Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.