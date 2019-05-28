Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.