Arkansas River and Walnut Creek flood info – 2:04 p.m

Flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Wichita, continue for the Arkansas River and Walnut Creek in Barton County.

According to the Weather Service, at 8:31 AM Tuesday the stage was 14.3 feet on the Arkansas River in Great Bend. Minor flood stage is 12.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Thursday before midnight.

The National Weather Service’s Flood Warning for Walnut Creek at Albert remains in effect until Wednesday morning.

At 8:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 24.9 feet with flood stage set at 24.0 feet. The river will continue rising to near 25.0 feet by this afternoon and fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

Officials continue to monitor the Arkansas River at Ellinwood that is feeling the effects of the high water from both the Arkansas and Walnut Creek.

Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around don`t drown.