Tuesday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez hit a tying single, then entertained his White Sox teammates with a dugout show during a long rain delay before Chicago’s game against the Kansas City Royals was suspended in the fifth inning with the score 1-all. The teams will pick up Tuesday where they left off. During the break, Sanchez kept the White Sox amused by doing jumping jacks and pouring a beverage bucket over his head.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) _ Sean Kuraly scored the tiebreaking goal 5:21 into the third period and had an assist as the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues, 4-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final. The Blues led 2-0 early in the second period, but Connor Clifton tallied 76 seconds after Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal before Charlie McAvoy knotted the score on a power play with 7:19 left in the period. Brad Marchand added an empty-netter and Tuukka Rask made 18 saves for the Bruins.

UNDATED (AP) _ The family of former major leaguer Bill Buckner says in a statement that the former outfielder and first baseman died Monday at 69 following a long battle with dementia. Buckner was a 1981 All-Star and a 1980 batting champion while with the Chicago Cubs. But he is better known as the first baseman who allowed Mookie Wilson’s slow roller to go underneath his glove to end Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, allowing the Mets to beat the Red Sox before capturing the Fall Classic in seven games.

BOSTON (AP) _ Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will take an “indefinite leave” in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he’ll ever play again in the majors. Boston has put the longtime star on the 60-day injured list. The 35-year-old Pedroia has tried for a season-and-half to fully return from surgery on his left knee.

PARIS (AP) _ Serena Williams had to shake off some rust before winning her first-round match at the French Open, 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 over 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko on Monday. Williams had completed only three matches since her Australian Open ended four months ago, and she cited a bothersome left knee when pulling out of her past two tournaments. Women’s sixth seed Petra Kvitova withdrew from the tournament ahead of her first-round match because of an injured left forearm.

PARIS (AP) _ Top-ranked Novak Djokovic cruised to a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 victory in his first-round match at the French Open. It’s the 22nd consecutive victory in Grand Slam tournaments for Djokovic, who is attempting to become only the second man in history to hold all four major titles at the same time on two separate occasions. Rafael Nadal made light work of qualifier Yannick Hanfmann, winning 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

Monday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 San Diego 2

Final Houston 6 Chi Cubs 5

Final Milwaukee 5 Minnesota 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3

Final Boston 12 Cleveland 5

Final Oakland 8 L-A Angels 5

Final Seattle 6 Texas 2

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 3 Washington 2

Final Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 5

Final Colorado 4 Arizona 3, 11 Innings

Final Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 N-Y Mets 5