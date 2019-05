SALINE COUNTY — One person died in an accident Saturday in Saline County.

A motorcycle driven by 59-year-year-old Henry Riffel of Salina was eastbound on Summit Road in rural southwest Saline County, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

He missed the turn onto Forsse Road, traveled into the ditch and rolled the motorcycle. A passerby came upon the accident and called 9-1-1, according to Soldan.

Riffel was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Soldan.