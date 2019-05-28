Police: Kansas boy hit riding a bike two weeks ago dies

TOPEKA— The Kansas boy critically injured after hit by a car while riding a bicycle has died.

The 11-year-old died Monday, according to Gretchen Koenen with the Topeka Police Department.

Just before 7p.m. May 14, police responded to the intersection of SW 4th and Taylor in Topeka where the vehicle struck the 11-year-old on a bicycle.

EMS transported him to a local hospital with what was determined to be life threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, according to Koenen. Police have not released additional details.