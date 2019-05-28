Police: Kan. man hospitalized with life-threatening wound after shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital.

Just after 9p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of SE 25th and SE Wisconsin on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers located a male victim suffering from life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Witnesses report seeing a dark colored Buick leaving the scene at a high rate of speed from the area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Topeka Police.