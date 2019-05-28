Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Police: Kan. man hospitalized with life-threatening wound after shooting

by

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital.

Police on the scene of the shooting investigation late Monday photo courtesy WIBW TV

Just after 9p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of SE 25th and SE Wisconsin on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers located a male victim suffering from life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Witnesses report seeing a dark colored Buick leaving the scene at a high rate of speed from the area.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Topeka Police.